KDM
9h

I don’t buy the idea that making due with less is a real vision. It seems to me a retroactive response to the economic see-sawing because of the tariffs. It is actually an odd acknowledgement of reality by Trump. The Trump/Vance vision articulated in the campaign — we were going to all be winning and everyone else was going to pay. We were all going to be paying less for eggs and everything was going to be beautiful.

I do find the idea that there is a particular gendered suffering to tariffs fascinating and it does link to the wider attack on women and the retrograde pro-natalist rhetoric coming from the GOP.

Michael Haney
6h

This smells like sane-washing. Picking what a few factions are trying to do / saying and saying “this is the plan” when the most likely there are a bunch of competing factions being able to do whatever and there is no real plan.

