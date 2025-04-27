Chartbook

Chartbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana Graham's avatar
Diana Graham
11hEdited

Canadian here, lived and worked in US and Europe for many years, back in Canada now for 20+. So glad of your focus on Canada today! Thank you. And as ever, for your splendid work.

A couple of key points:

- It is alarming that even the smartest of Americans know so very little about your most important trading partner and economic interdependencies. Or about the physical and population geography of North America.

- The population density map is somewhat deceiving and your comments on in need of context. While yes population density generally aligns with US border remember that a) that's where the 'easiest weather' is (your own density map parallels these weather preferences); b) our north-south trade ties promote this border density; c) like much of the developed/ing world, urban growth has skyrocketed here too; and d) perhaps most important, most Canadians living in those border areas have close ties with family and friends elsewhere across the country, in other cities in Canada and other regions in Canada. As one example there are "Newfie" bars in just about every major city (Newfoundland + Labrador is our easternmost province).

And while we love you dearly, and perhaps appreciate you in many ways more than any of your other allies, send you our best hockey players, and have loaned you the Stanley Cup for over 30 years now (ouch!) ... God Bless the 49th parallel.

PS. From the 90s, this Canadian beer commercial resonates again with us these days. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMxGVfk09lU

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
f & c's avatar
f & c
11h

This revealed many facts I did not know about before - thanks a lot!

I will head over to Ones and Tooze...

At least we got the occasion to learn something interesting from you about Canada (which is great!) due to these deeply disrespectful (and nonsensical) Trumpian "propositions" 🙄😉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Tooze
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture