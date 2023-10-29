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Chartbook

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
Oct 29, 2023Edited

Take away foreign sponsorship and Ukraine's economy would basically be zero.

That before the war, Ukraine was rivaling some Sub-Saharan African countries for GDP per capita and corruption perceptions is also hardly cause for cheering.

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the long warred's avatar
the long warred
Oct 29, 2023

I don’t think this post ages well.

Ukraine is ceasing to exist.

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