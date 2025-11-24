Calling for a purge. Is "collective leadership" making a come back? Publicity right. The "death bump" & Flecktarn.
Great links, images, and reading from Chartbook Newsletter by Adam Tooze
Gregory Crewdson, Mother and Daughter 2014
“Some suggest an economy needs the occasional downturn to stay healthy.” - Just the Economist making the case for a bit of a “purge”.
Aside from a contraction owing to covid-19 lockdowns, the world economy has not suffered a synchronised recession for over 15 years (se…